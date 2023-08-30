Halos Fight Back: Angels 10, Phillies 8

The Angels got the last laugh — and the last runs — in the series finale against the Phillies, winning an up-and-down contest 10-8. The loss snapped the Phillies’ 5-game win streak.

How the Angels Scored

Renfroe hit a 2-run homer to open the scoring in the 2nd. The Angels successfully executed a squeeze in the 5th, then Ohtani hit an RBI single. Drury capped off the 5th with an RBI single of his own. Renfroe came back for seconds in the 8th with a 2-run single. Rengifo tied the game in the 9th with a sac fly. Drury wasn’t done yet either, capping off the Angels’ offensive explosion with a go-ahead 2-run homer with 2 outs in the 9th.

How the Phillies Scored

Rojas got the Phillies on the board in the second with an RBI single. Stubbs follows with an RBI fielder’s choice. Castellanos had an RBI single in the 5th. Turner gave the Phillies the lead with a 3-run homer in the 6th. Harper gave them the lead again with a 2-run homer in the 8th.

Bryce BLASTS his 300th career homer to give the @Phillies the lead back!



MLB Network + Corona Premier / @CoronaUSA pic.twitter.com/nfOkflyoFB — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 30, 2023

Important Notes

The Phillies ended the month of August with 59 homers, a franchise record.

Trea Turner has hit safely in 19 consecutive games at home since the fans gave him a standing ovation.

Bryce Harper’s 8th inning homer was his 15th of the season, and also the 300th of his career. He’s officially the youngest active player in the 300-HR club.

Age of the active members of the 300-HR Club:



30 - Harper

31 - Machado

32 - Trout, Arenado

33 - Freeman, Stanton

35 - Goldschmidt

37 - Longoria

39 - Votto

40 - Miggy — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) August 30, 2023

Next Up

After an off day tomorrow, the Phillies head to Milwaukee over the weekend, then face the fading Padres in San Diego. Wheeler is expected to get the mound for the opener against the Brewers, followed by Nola and then Suarez.

Scoreboard Watching

Cubs - Currently beating the Brewers in the 8th inning.

Giants and Reds - Currently scoreless in the 3rd inning.

Diamondbacks - In LA vs the Dodgers at 10:10 pm EST.

Marlins - At home against the Rays at 6:40 pm EST