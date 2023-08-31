Rise and Phight: 8/31/2023

The loss yesterday had a very similar feeling to the one against the Giants. Yeah, it was a loss and losses are bad. However, there remained so much fight in the Phillies that you kind of have to just tip your cap to the Angels for not rolling over and dying. The news that most of their team is simply being given away can’t be good for the clubhouse and it could have been very easy for them to just quit after the Trea Turner home run, but they didn’t. They kept battling and took a pretty good win from the Phillies.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- You might have missed this in all the hectic play yesterday, but Bryce Harper’s home run was his 300th of his career.
- What has been the fuel behind the team’s power packed August? Simply having more discipline at the plate.
- It really was a pretty fun month of baseball.
MLB news:
- There is another complaint being investigated against Wander Franco in the Dominican Republic.
- Our favorite Ralph has his list of the top 50 prospects in baseball right now.
- The Yankees are preparing their clubhouse for a Martian landing.
- Not to be outdone, the Mets are preparing to promote one of their own top prospects for the remainder of the season.
