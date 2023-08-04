Rise and Phight: 8/4/2023

Yesterday, I missed watching the Phillies game as I was detained doing other things at the time. However, I was able to listen to most of it on the radio and found myself excited when I heard that the Marlins do a rooster race in between innings. I thought to myself, now this is different. No more mascots, just a real rooster race!

Imagine my disappointment when I saw it was mascots.

On to the links.

