Rise and Phight: 8/4/2023

They race roosters in Miami now

By Ethan Witte
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Yesterday, I missed watching the Phillies game as I was detained doing other things at the time. However, I was able to listen to most of it on the radio and found myself excited when I heard that the Marlins do a rooster race in between innings. I thought to myself, now this is different. No more mascots, just a real rooster race!

Imagine my disappointment when I saw it was mascots.

On to the links.

