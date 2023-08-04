Rise and Phight: 8/4/2023

Yesterday, I missed watching the Phillies game as I was detained doing other things at the time. However, I was able to listen to most of it on the radio and found myself excited when I heard that the Marlins do a rooster race in between innings. I thought to myself, now this is different. No more mascots, just a real rooster race!
Imagine my disappointment when I saw it was mascots.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The message from John Middleton and Dave Dombrowski to the hitters: we paid you, now earn it.
- Trea Turner’s confidence in himself might be on shaky ground, but the same cannot be said about those in the clubhouse.
- We know Brandon Marsh started getting his hair wet prior to games while in Los Angeles. What you might not know is that new Phillies Michael Lorenzen was the one who told him to do it.
MLB news:
- Jackson Holliday wasn’t traded this year (a good thing) and looks primed to be a star in the big leagues.
- When you think of baseball in foreign countries, I’ll bet you never thought of Bhutan as a growing hotbed. Hell, I’ll bet you can’t find Bhutan on a map.
- Looks like there was a “straw that broke the camel’s back” when it came to Domingo German and his addiction.
- Speaking of the Yankees, Anthony Rizzo is going on the injured list for a concussion....THAT HE SUFFERED IN MAY!!!!!
Loading comments...