 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Phillies trade for Michael Lorenzen, Rodolfo Castro

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 8/5/2023

Why don’t the Phillies run anymore?

By Ethan Witte
/ new
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Philadelphia Phillies Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

One thing you noticed yesterday was how much the Royals love to run. There wasn’t much the Phillies could have done to stop Kansas City from stealing bases last night, but it makes you wonder why the Phillies themselves don’t run that much. There are some players (Turner, Stott) who do have 20+ stolen bases, but it feels like they could do so much more.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...