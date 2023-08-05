Rise and Phight: 8/5/2023

One thing you noticed yesterday was how much the Royals love to run. There wasn’t much the Phillies could have done to stop Kansas City from stealing bases last night, but it makes you wonder why the Phillies themselves don’t run that much. There are some players (Turner, Stott) who do have 20+ stolen bases, but it feels like they could do so much more.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The cheers were good, but Trea Turner plans to snap out of this funk through good, old fashioned hard work.
- The long, harrowing journey of Noah Song is complete. He is back with Boston.
- The plans the team had at this trade deadline could have ramifications beyond this season for the team.
MLB news:
- Even after the trade deadline, there are still teams that have some gaping holes if they want to make the playoffs.
- Rickwood Field in Birmingham is going to get a facelift. The new logo has been unveiled.
- The Padres got some really rough news yesterday, sending Joe Musgrove to the injured list for three weeks.
