Trea Day (and everybody’s celebratin’): Phillies 9, Royals 6

It feels so well-timed, doesn’t it?

After months of struggle and frustration, Trea Turner returned home to face a crowd in Philadelphia that put on a display that showed they still believe in him. And tonight Trea Turner fulfilled his part.

Cristopher Sánchez made his tenth start for the Phillies tonight and it was the roughest one yet. He gave up six earned runs in five innings. Sánchez came into the game with a 2.66 ERA but has yet to record a win.

The game started off with Schwarber continuing to play the role of King of Walks when he reached first on five pitches without his bat ever coming off his shoulder. Next up to the plate was Alec Bohm, who, with a nice easy swing, launched a slider into the left field stands and giving the Phillies an early two-run lead.

When is the last time a batter named Alec homered against a pitcher named Alec? https://t.co/xDBlTkUCzE — Destiny Lugardo (@destiny_lugardo) August 5, 2023

Both Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto singled. Then, with two outs, in an ever so rare Marsh v. Marsh matchup, Brandon Marsh lined to right field. Third base coach Dusty Waltham waved Harper home but the throw beat him to the plate by a mile, and Royals’ catcher Freddy Fermin stood in front of the plate with the ball in glove as Bryce trotted by and was tagged out to end the inning.

Fermin wasted no time in cutting into the Phillies’ lead with a home run to start the second inning.

Alec Bohm walked to start the third inning. Harper followed up with his second hit of the night in as many bats, a hard hit double off the right field wall to put runners on second and third with no outs. Bryson Stott singled down the middle which allowed Bohm to score.

But Freddy Fermin had Cristopher Sánchez’s number. He hit his second solo home run in the fourth to keep KC nipping at the Phillies’ heels.

The momentum of the game didn’t just turn in the fifth inning. It spiraled into the ground.

Samad Taylor hit a high fly ball to the center field wall. Brandon Marsh ran for it, watching the ball over his shoulder, and then he ran into the wall. Marsh fell to the ground in obvious pain. Kyle Schwarber was the first to him and helped Marsh to his feet. He eventually limped off the field with help from one of the trainers. Johan Rojas took his place in center.

Taylor managed to reach third base on the play. Sánchez walked the next batter to put runners on the corners. Dairon Blanco bunted. Sánchez fielded the ball and Realmuto pointed for him to throw to first but instead Sánchez tossed the ball to him. It wasn’t in time to get Taylor, who scored. Everyone was safe and the game was tied with runners on first and second.

Maikel Garcia singled to drive in another run and suddenly KC was in the lead. Bobby Witt Jr. grounded out to short which allowed another run to score.

Garcia stole third. Realmuto’s throw was wide and got past Bohm, and as the ball rolled into right field Garcia strolled across the plate to make it a 6-3 game with only one out.

Mercifully, a ground out and Sánchez’s seventh strikeout of the night brought an end to the fifth inning just as it felt it might grind on forever.

And so began the climb out of the hole.

Tucker Davidson took over pitching duties for the Royals in the bottom of the fifth. Alec Bohm singled. Bryce Harper followed up with a bomb to left center to cut KC’s lead to a single run.

Matt Strahm took the mound in the top of the sixth and set the Royals down in order.

In the bottom of the sixth J.T. led things off by reaching first after getting hit by a pitch. Rojas bunted and sent the ball high into the air but Kansas City managed to neither catch the ball nor allow it to roll foul. Everyone was safe with runners on first and second.

Trea Turner stepped into the batter’s box.

The packed crowd rose to their feet. Cheers filled the Bank.

Angel Zerpa, pitching for Kansas City, threw an inside sinker.

Turner watched the ball, swung, made contact. The ball sailed high into the left field and landed somewhere deep in the stands. The crowd exploded.

The Phillies took lead, 8-6.

After going back to the dugout, Turner returned to the top step and tipped his helmet to the crowd.

The City of Brotherly Love. pic.twitter.com/kyHyfXCzds — MLB (@MLB) August 5, 2023

Turner’s night wasn’t finished yet. In the bottom of the eighth J.T. reached first on a single. Trea Turner again stepped up to the plate, and with a 2-2 count he catapulted a changeup to deep centerfield. It bounced off the State Farm sign. Realmuto hustled from first to home to pad the lead by another run.

Matt Strahm, Seranthony Dominguez, and Craig Kimbrel combined for four no-hit innings. Despite giving up a few walks, the bullpen looked solid tonight. The defense performed solidly, including more than a few impressive plays by Turner.

We’re still awaiting an official update from the Phillies on Brandon Marsh’s condition.

Up Next

The Phillies wrap the series tomorrow against the Kansas City Royals afternoon at 1:35. Scheduled to take the ball for the Royals is the once indomitable Zack Greinke, who is in the midst of what is arguably the worst season of his long and colorful career. Taijuan Walker is expected to start for the Phillies. Walker was the first pitcher in the majors to reach 12 wins this year, which also ties his career high.

