Rise and Phight: 8/6/2023

Hopefully Brandon Marsh is going to be alright after his scary looking crash into the center field wall.
X-Rays are negative on Marsh. He’ll do more testing tomorrow. Unlikely to play tomorrow.— Destiny Lugardo (@destiny_lugardo) August 6, 2023
Sure he’s had negative X-rays, but for gosh sakes, can’t we pad everything out there? Have we learned nothing from Aaron Rowand?
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Guess who isn’t playing the outfield this season? That’s right, if Bryce Harper wants to play right or left field, he’ll have to wait until 2024.
- Johan Rojas is already an elite defender. His bat is actually starting to come around as well. If they combine, the team has something there.
- The Andrew Vasquez farewell tour has reached its conclusion in Detroit, the lefty claimed by the Tigers.
MLB news:
- The Padres have disappointed this season, yet at the trade deadline, they continued going all in. Why?
- Oakland designated Ramon Laureano for assignment, which couple with the Marsh injury, probably will lead to a few think pieces about a connection.
- Tim Anderson and Jose Ramirez got into a tussle last night with Ramirez coming into contact with an apparent sack of potatoes.
