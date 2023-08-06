 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Phillies trade for Michael Lorenzen, Rodolfo Castro

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 8/6/2023

Let Marsh be ok. And for goodness sakes, please pad everything in centerfield!

By Ethan Witte
/ new
Kansas City Royals v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Hopefully Brandon Marsh is going to be alright after his scary looking crash into the center field wall.

Sure he’s had negative X-rays, but for gosh sakes, can’t we pad everything out there? Have we learned nothing from Aaron Rowand?

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...