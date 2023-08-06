Rise and Phight: 8/6/2023

Hopefully Brandon Marsh is going to be alright after his scary looking crash into the center field wall.

X-Rays are negative on Marsh. He’ll do more testing tomorrow. Unlikely to play tomorrow. — Destiny Lugardo (@destiny_lugardo) August 6, 2023

Sure he’s had negative X-rays, but for gosh sakes, can’t we pad everything out there? Have we learned nothing from Aaron Rowand?

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: