KC you later: Phillies 8, Royals 4

After a night filled with drama, heroics, and love for Trea Turner, the Phillies took the field at CBP for an afternoon rubber match with Kansas City on Sunday.

The MLB leader in wins, Taijuan Walker, took the bump for the Phils, opposed by former Cy Young Award winner Zack Greinke.

Similar to his previous start at Miami, Taijuan Walker stumbled out of the gate. KC managed to collect five singles and three runs, putting the Phils in an early deficit in the first.

However, it did not stay that way for long. Bryson Stott clobbered his first career opposite field home run, driving in three and tying things up at three.

The Royals continued to hit Walker in the top of the second inning, as M.J. Melendez blasted a solo shot to re-take the lead.

Once again, that lead did not last long. Kyle Schwarber blasted his 28th home run of the season to dead center, giving the Phillies a 5-4 lead. Schwarber also collected two singles on the day, as he continues to be a mainstay atop the Fightins lineup.

The go-ahead homer would be all Taijuan Walker needed, as he pushed through five more innings and did not allow another run. The Phillies however, were not content with just five.

Nick Castellanos continued to bury his bad July, as he annihilated this baseball for a two run long ball. The homer was Casty’s 17th of the season.

The Phillies would add a run in the bottom of the seventh inning thanks to a Bryce Harper sacrifice fly to dead center. He collected some terrific swings this weekend and appears to be on the verge of a sustainable break through.

Walker’s day ended through seven innings, marking yet another solid outing by the former Met.

7 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

He improves to 13-4 on the season with the victory. I know starting pitching wins don't carry any weight or value, I just want to mention things Phillies lead the league in.

Gregory Soto and Jeff Hoffman teamed up to get the final six outs, putting the Royals to bed via an 8-4 victory.

Hoffman is now down to a 2.59 ERA on the season, with a 1.05 WHIP, establishing himself as one of the best additions from this past offseason.

The Phillies improve to 61-51 on the season as they continue to gain separation from the third Wild Card spot.

Up next, a four game series against the Washington Nationals that kicks off Monday night at Citizens Bank Park. A 6:40pm first pitch is scheduled, with Ranger Suarez set to toe the rubber.