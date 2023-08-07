 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Rise and Phight: 8/7/2023

On to the next series with nary a day off

By Ethan Witte
While the Royals gave the team a scare on Friday, the Phillies dispatched them over the past two games with some key offensive performers starting to wake up. Nick Castellanos hit two home runs over the weekend series, Alec Bohm continued his hot hitting and even Bryce Harper brought out the power stick. It is needed with this team as the offense has been dormant over the past few weeks. If they can continue to stay hot or better, there could be some good things in the team’s future.

