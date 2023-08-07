Rise and Phight: 8/7/2023

While the Royals gave the team a scare on Friday, the Phillies dispatched them over the past two games with some key offensive performers starting to wake up. Nick Castellanos hit two home runs over the weekend series, Alec Bohm continued his hot hitting and even Bryce Harper brought out the power stick. It is needed with this team as the offense has been dormant over the past few weeks. If they can continue to stay hot or better, there could be some good things in the team’s future.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Brandon Marsh is headed to the injured list for 2-3 weeks, with Weston Wilson being called up to take his place.
- With Marsh out, it’ll be up to Johan Rojas (and others) to take his place in the lineup and in the field.
MLB news:
- Lyon Richardson was called up by the Reds to make his major league debut yesterday. It could have started out better for him.
- The Rangers have been a huge surprise this year, but one of their key cogs could be out for quite a while.
- Trevor Story is going to remain on his rehab assignment for a bit longer. Honestly, I forgot Story was still playing.
