 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 8/8/2023

That rain had better not have messed with the team’s mojo

By Ethan Witte
/ new
Washington Nationals v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

I guess this is why there is a six man rotation.

While most clubs would be felled by the storms last night, scrambling to assemble a pitching duo to make it through the doubleheader, the Phillies are in great shape since they had already decided to have a six man rotation through this week.

That, my friends, is called foresight.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...