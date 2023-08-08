Rise and Phight: 8/8/2023

I guess this is why there is a six man rotation.
While most clubs would be felled by the storms last night, scrambling to assemble a pitching duo to make it through the doubleheader, the Phillies are in great shape since they had already decided to have a six man rotation through this week.
That, my friends, is called foresight.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The Phillies have a nice opportunity here with the other combatants playing poorly to put some distance between them and the wild card aspirants.
- Seems getting injured again has been in the back of Seranthony Dominguez’s mind. Not anymore.
- If Alec Bohm was looking to emulate someone with runners in scoring position, he chose a good one.
MLB news:
- Looks like Josh Jung will be undergoing surgery after all. He’ll be out a month and a half.
- Suspensions have been handed down to the players involved in the Guardians-White Sox brawl.
- Bobby Witt, Jr. has become one of the better defenders at shortstop a season after being one of its worst.
- In another embarrassing display, the Orioles have suspended their announcer because he said they were bad.
