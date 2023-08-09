Rise and Phight: 8/9/2023

I don’t mind the team not winning both ends of the doubleheader. It’s hard to do. What I do want them to do is win the next two games to keep up that distance they are starting to put between them and the other teams. Winning series is now the priority through the rest of the season for the Phillies, so keep doing it against bad teams.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Seems this umpire had a rather difficult day during the first game of the doubleheader (I missed game one).
- Good interview with Dave Dombrowski about how the team landed Michael Lorenzen at the trade deadline.
MLB news:
- The playoff schedule is set now for MLB, with the final game of the World Series tentatively set for November 4.
- James Outman has had an excellent rookie season. Maybe you don’t know much about him, so here is a profile on him.
- Looks like Shane McClanahan is done for a while in Tampa Bay.
- A strange headline for this article about Shohei Ohtani that is pretty easy to answer.
Loading comments...