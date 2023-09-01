Rise and Phight: 9/1/2023

Allowing myself to look forward a bit, this weekend’s series in Milwaukee provides a bit of a test. For me, the Brewers are the team I would least like to play in a wild card round. They have three very good starters and a dominant back end bullpen. Their lineup might be a little short, but it can score some runs. That doesn’t seem like a very fun mix for the Phillies to try and beat. That’s why this weekend is a good preview. It looks like they’ll miss Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff, which is good, but tonight they’re scheduled to see Freddy Peralta, a possible Game Three starter. Watch this one carefully tonight.
- There is a short list of the best players in baseball...and Bryce Harper has to be on it.
- The playoffs are coming into view, so it’s time to start thinking how a starting rotation would line up.
- In 2022, the team had a tough road to the playoffs. This year should be an easier time. Should be.
- Ronald Acuna had quite the eventful day yesterday, getting married in the morning, then crushing a grand slam to help lead the Braves to a win.
- The waiver claim frenzy of 2023 was finished with many players landing in Cleveland, but no one really landing in a place to affect the Phillies.
- The Delaware Valley has produced the mud for rubbing baseballs for years. Now a farm near Pittsburgh provides the dirt for infields.
- Jacob Steinmetz has had to balance Orthodox Judaism and baseball his whole life. Now, he’s trying to do it as a professional.
