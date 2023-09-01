Rise and Phight: 9/1/2023

Allowing myself to look forward a bit, this weekend’s series in Milwaukee provides a bit of a test. For me, the Brewers are the team I would least like to play in a wild card round. They have three very good starters and a dominant back end bullpen. Their lineup might be a little short, but it can score some runs. That doesn’t seem like a very fun mix for the Phillies to try and beat. That’s why this weekend is a good preview. It looks like they’ll miss Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff, which is good, but tonight they’re scheduled to see Freddy Peralta, a possible Game Three starter. Watch this one carefully tonight.

