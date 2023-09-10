Filed under: Gamethread 9/10: Marlins at Phillies Already double digit days in September By Ethan Witte@ethan_witte Sep 10, 2023, 12:30pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Gamethread 9/10: Marlins at Phillies Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports Here are the lineups. For the Phillies: For the Marlins: Let’s talk about it. More From The Good Phight Best supporting actors: Phillies 8, Marlins 4 Gamethread 9/8: Marlins at Phillies BreakingT recognizes who is a leadoff hitter Rise and Phight: 9/9/2023 A Tale of Two Sanchezes: Phillies 2, Marlins 3 Gamethread 9/8: Marlins at Phillies Loading comments...
Loading comments...