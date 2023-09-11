 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 9/11/2023

Are you ready for some baseball today?

By Ethan Witte
Miami Marlins v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

There is a lot of baseball on tap today with the Phillies having a doubleheader against the Braves. Even though there is a comfortable lead in the wild card, banking some wins against Atlanta will go a long way towards confidence in October. It’ll already be high, but this year’s version of the Braves is a juggernaut. It would be nice to take a few games from them now as well.

