Rise and Phight: 9/11/2023

There is a lot of baseball on tap today with the Phillies having a doubleheader against the Braves. Even though there is a comfortable lead in the wild card, banking some wins against Atlanta will go a long way towards confidence in October. It’ll already be high, but this year’s version of the Braves is a juggernaut. It would be nice to take a few games from them now as well.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- One of the surprises of the season has been how good and how consistent Brandon Marsh has become.
- As the postseason comes into view, Rob Thomson is trying different things to see what works best in October.
MLB news:
- One might say that Ke’Bryan Hayes is not really a fan of the umpires and would like the ABS to show up.
- Sad news for the Yankees as their young phenom from Mars looks like he has a torn UCL and will be out for quite a while.
- Looks like John Means’ long sojourn away from the mound will reach its conclusion when he starts on Tuesday for the Orioles.
