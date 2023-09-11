Gamethread 9/11: Braves at Phillies Game 1

Has there ever been a more important series for the Phillies to show they can compete with the Braves? The latter hold the best record in baseball and have already clinched a playoff spot and we aren’t even two weeks into September. Another reason to show up the division rival Braves? If they take 3 of 4, then they would clinch the division. Yes, they will clinch the division anyway, but we don’t need the clubhouse celebration in CBP. Taijuan Walker is going to have to step up and go at least 6 innings today. JT Realmuto takes the first game of the doubleheader off in what I assume will be on of the few days off he’ll have the rest of the way.

Lineups:

The Braves will feature former Phillies great, Charlie Morton, on the mound who has been quite good this season. In his only start against the Phillies this season he gave up 2 runs in 5.1 innings with 7 hits and 4 walks allowed to 9 strikeouts. The Phillies avoid catcher Sean Murphy in Game 1 and will see former Phillies prospect Travis D’Arnaud instead.