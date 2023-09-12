Rise and Phight: 9/12/2023

Was last night the last start Michael Lorenzen makes this season? With the doubleheader in the rear view mirror, the Phillies will head back to a regular five-man rotation, which means someone will be the odd man out. With how Cristopher Sanchez has thrown lately, one would have to assume that Lorenzen will head to the bullpen. It was noted at the time he was traded for that he is a good candidate to go to the bullpen if needed so you have to think the team is thinking along these lines. We’ll just have to see.

All of a sudden, there is some question about who might be the third starter in any postseason series.

