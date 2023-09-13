 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 9/13/2023

Oh shoot, the Mets made a smart move

By Ethan Witte
That’s two disheartening losses in two days for the Phillies, but I’m going to try and find a silver lining. They’ve shown that they’re right there with the Braves. I’m not saying they’re even with them talent wise because they’re now. I believe that everyone on that team is having a 90th percentile season, so you do what you can, but in a short series, they’re showing that they can hang with the Braves. A few better at bats, some better pitching from the bullpen and they could do it again should they meet in October.

