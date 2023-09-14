Rise and Phight: 9/14/2023

That wasn’t exactly fun to watch the Braves celebrate on the Phillies’ field. However, it shouldn’t be that big a deal. That team is a juggernaut right now and would have celebrated on someone’s field.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- With Cristopher Sanchez showing that he could go for a while last night, maybe it’s time to send Michael Lorenzen to the bullpen.
- Yes, it was a rough series with Atlanta. Still, the Phillies can do everything for themselves over the next few weeks.
- Are you like me and want to see Orion Kerkering in the bullpen? If you don’t know who that is, read up on him here.
- Are you also wondering if Johan Rojas is the current center fielder? Well, do I have some bad news for you.
MLB news:
- The Tony Bosch case is a fascinating one where we can just how many players talked about him.
- Looks like Max Scherzer is done with the Rangers this season as a muscle strain will keep him out for a while.
- Sandy Alcantara has a UCL sprain in his right elbow.
