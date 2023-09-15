Rise and Phight: 9/15/2023

Yes, the Cardinals are bad.

Yes, the Phillies should be pretty heavily favored in each game.

This series, though, is one the Phillies should not take lightly. Yes, the pitching is a shambles for St. Louis. Their offense is still pretty good and can put runs on the board in a hurry. This is by no means a “get right” series for them. They’ll need to take the Cardinals quite seriously.

