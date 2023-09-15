 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 9/15/2023

This series worries me a tad

By Ethan Witte
Yes, the Cardinals are bad.

Yes, the Phillies should be pretty heavily favored in each game.

This series, though, is one the Phillies should not take lightly. Yes, the pitching is a shambles for St. Louis. Their offense is still pretty good and can put runs on the board in a hurry. This is by no means a “get right” series for them. They’ll need to take the Cardinals quite seriously.

