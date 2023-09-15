Rise and Phight: 9/15/2023

Yes, the Cardinals are bad.
Yes, the Phillies should be pretty heavily favored in each game.
This series, though, is one the Phillies should not take lightly. Yes, the pitching is a shambles for St. Louis. Their offense is still pretty good and can put runs on the board in a hurry. This is by no means a “get right” series for them. They’ll need to take the Cardinals quite seriously.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- If Aaron Nola’s season doesn’t remind you of what Cole Hamels did in 2009, well it should.
- The series that the Phillies and Braves just played had a very October feel to it. They’ll meet again.
MLB news:
- If you’ve read anything about sports lately, you’ve read about Deion Sanders. Here’s a story about how beloved he was in Cincinnati.
- In a somewhat surprising move, the Red Sox fired Chaim Bloom as general manager. Remember when he was the one everyone wanted in Philadelphia?
- Ho hum, another day, another huge promotion by the Baltimore Orioles of an überprospect.
