Rise and Phight: 9/16/2023

Imagine being soft enough to toss Bryce Harper last night. He had already gotten the equipment violation, then he calls you a name so you have to dump him? That’s some seriously weak stuff,
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- You might have heard the team razzing Trea Turner after a home run the other day. What does that chant mean?
- It was almost a given that someone would write about the team’s penchant for hitting dramatic home runs, then ultimately losing the game.
- The Braves? Good. In the playoffs though? We’ll have to wait and see since the Phillies just hung with them for four games.
MLB news:
- This coming week, there will be the first ever game in a virtual park. I do not know what this means.
- The time has come for owners to vote on the A’s moving to Las Vegas.
- Might there be a favorite already in the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes? I’m sure we’ll never see this type of article again.
