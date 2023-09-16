Charlie Manuel suffers stroke

The Phillies have announced that beloved former manager and World Series champion Charlie Manuel has suffered a stroke following a medical procedure. Doctors at a hospital in Florida were able to subsequently remove a blood clot, but Charlie is still in a perilous condition.

The Phillies have been informed that while undergoing a medical procedure today in a Florida hospital, Charlie Manuel suffered a stroke. The hospital was able to attend to Charlie immediately and subsequently remove a blood clot. The next 24 hours will be crucial to his recovery,… — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 16, 2023

Philadelphia’s favorite uncle needs your thoughts and prayers.