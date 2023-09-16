 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Charlie Manuel suffers stroke

Chuck needs your thoughts and prayers

By joe_edinger
/ new
Philadelphia Phillies World Series Victory Parade Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images

The Phillies have announced that beloved former manager and World Series champion Charlie Manuel has suffered a stroke following a medical procedure. Doctors at a hospital in Florida were able to subsequently remove a blood clot, but Charlie is still in a perilous condition.

Philadelphia’s favorite uncle needs your thoughts and prayers.

