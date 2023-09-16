The biggest question from this game involves an Arch: Phillies 6, Cardinals 1

You’d be forgiven if you forget the outcome of the game. It’s quite possible that when you saw the title of this recap, that the Phillies won the game , you scratched your chin in some disbelief.

It’s likely because you were as fascinated by the “Will John Kruk go the Gateway Arch Sunday morning?” storyline as I was.

There were quite a few highlights to be sure. The Phillies got off to another quick start in the first inning when they had Trea Turner hit a one-out double, then score on a two-out single by Alec Bohm. In the second, a single by Bryson Stott, a stolen base and a single by Nick Castellanos gave the Phillies runners on the corners with one out. Brandon Marsh hit a sacrifice fly to give the team their second run of the game and a 2-0 lead.

Ranger Suarez was on the bump for Philadelphia and started out quite well for the first two innings. After that, it felt like he was constantly putting himself into difficult situations. In the third inning, he made a bad pitch to Paul Goldschmidt with a runner on that the reigning MVP ripped into left for an RBI double. The bases ended up loaded in the inning by his own accord, yet Suarez got out of that jam unscathed further.

It was in the fifth inning where the real highlight of the game occurred. With runners on second and third thanks to singles by Marsh and Johan Rojas, who stole second after his hit, Kyle Schwarber strode to the plate in need of something to help him restore the thunder in his bat. Announcing the game for NBC Sports, John Kruk was discussing different wagers he would create were Schwarber to hit a ball out of the park. He landed on an idea that he thought would drive up the juices, an idea he would regret mere moments later.

Schwarber just sent Kruk to the St. Louis Arch pic.twitter.com/s5baxDTlcz — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) September 17, 2023

From that moment on, the game really went on cruise control. The Phillies had some shaky knees on the mound from Jeff Hoffman and Yunior Marte to make one wonder what might happen. but Gregory Soto had another solid performance to go along with a game ending appearance by Dylan Covey to capture the win for the Phillies.

Yet the entire evening, I couldn’t help but hope the production team was putting together a mobile unit to accompany Kruk on his quest. As a fellow agoraphobic, I know the fear coursing through Kruk’s veins as the game rolled on and more concrete plans were devised and put into place. I also know the wave of relief that washed over Kruk once it was determined the Arch was sold out on Sunday. There was an almost complete change in tenor during the broadcast. It made for some compelling television on a night where the actual game on the field didn’t produce much that was exciting.

Here’s hoping someone has the keys to the Arch for Kruk tomorrow.