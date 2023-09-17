 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 9/17/2023

Prayers up for Cholly

By Ethan Witte
/ new
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Winning another series. That’s what the Phillies just need to keep doing. As the contenders behind them continue spinning their wheels, the Phillies just need to keep winning the series in front of them.

On to the links,

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...