Rise and Phight: 9/17/2023

Winning another series. That’s what the Phillies just need to keep doing. As the contenders behind them continue spinning their wheels, the Phillies just need to keep winning the series in front of them.
Phillies news:
- Obviously the biggest non-game news of yesterday was about Charlie Manuel. Prayers go out to the Manuel family.
- With the team moving back to a five-man rotation, Cristopher Sanchez will hold his spot, but the outings won’t be long.
MLB news:
- Shohei Ohtani will miss the rest of the season after cleaning out his locker and heading home.
- The report about the Padres’ clubhouse was something of a bombshell and serves to show a clubhouse that is in disarray.
- The Cubs will head into these final weeks of the season with Marcus Stroman helping them out of the bullpen.
