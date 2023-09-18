 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 9/18/2023

Is this a big series or nah?

By Ethan Witte
The Phillies play the Braves, which makes me wonder: is this a big series?

Atlanta has already clinched the division, so their games are essentially trying to clinch home field advantage throughout their postseason, uh, season. The Phillies are trying to fend off a bunch of contenders for their top wild card spot and ability to host a three game series.

You know what? It is a big series. Ignore me.

On to the links.

