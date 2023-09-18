Rise and Phight: 9/18/2023

The Phillies play the Braves, which makes me wonder: is this a big series?
Atlanta has already clinched the division, so their games are essentially trying to clinch home field advantage throughout their postseason, uh, season. The Phillies are trying to fend off a bunch of contenders for their top wild card spot and ability to host a three game series.
You know what? It is a big series. Ignore me.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Some big arms are headed to Lehigh Valley. Is it prep work for some games later this week or just that Reading’s season is over?
- Charlie Manuel’s condition has improved since he suffered a stroke on Saturday. Wonderful news.
- Jeff Hoffman has become one of the more trusted members of the bullpen this year. Oh what a year it has been for Hoffman.
MLB news:
- Kim Ng has done an admirable job as GM of the Marlins, but now the question is: does she get to continue that job?
- The Dodgers clinched the NL West this weekend while the Orioles and Rays each at least clinched a postseason berth.
Loading comments...