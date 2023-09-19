Rise and Phight: 9/19/2023

If you go outside right now and look up in the air, you might be able to see the ball that Kyle Schwarber hit finally come to a landing near your home. Doesn’t matter if you live near Atlanta or not, that ball was demolished.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Listen, if Chase Utley wants to come home, the Phillies should bring him home and show what he can do in the front office.
- If there was one word you would use to describe the Phillies’ offense, would you choose the word “weird”?
MLB news:
- Well, it looks like baseball is staying in the Tampa Bay area for better or worse as the team is set to announce a new stadium deal.
- Adam Wainwright has joined what looks like it’ll be a continually shrinking club as he reached 200 career victories.
- Edwin Diaz has wisely chosen not to try and pitch in 2023 for the Mets.
- Let’s take a look back at the trade deadline and re-grade some of the moves made at the time as well as rank the teams in MLB.
