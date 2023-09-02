Rise and Phight: 9/2/2023

It’s a new day.
Thank God.
Jimmy Buffet has passed away and that means you need to see what the odds are on a Nick Castellanos home run tonight.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- With Cristian Pache returning to the fold, how might Rob Thomson divvy up the playing time for his outfield?
- The bullpen, once and still a strength of the team, is leaking oil a bit which raises some concerns.
- Is the Bryce Harper contract already considered to be a bargain?
- Well, regardless, he’s still on a Hall of Fame track now that he’s in the 300 home run club.
