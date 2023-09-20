Rise and Phight: 9/20/2023

Well, maybe the Phillies won’t sweep the Braves in Atlanta after all.
When you watch that team that often, you can appreciate how good they all are. The Braves are just relentless offensively. I fully believe that if the Phillies are the team to face them in the playoffs, they are the only ones that can beat them.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- A very good story about Pat Burrell, five years sober, and how he is starting to be happy in life again.
- The plan for the outfield (one I think is already solved) in the playoffs might still be a little clouded depending on matchups.
- Remember when I wanted Johan Rojas to be called the starting center fielder? Looks like he is now.
MLB news:
- That whole antitrust exemptions MLB has had in its back pocket? Looks like the best challenge to it might be on the horizon.
- Eduardo Rodriguez had to leave his start against the Dodgers. Hopefully it’s not serious or his decision to pick up his option or not just got a lot easier.
- Boy oh boy, the Padres really aren’t in a good place as an organization. I guess that’s what happens when the Phillies destroy you in the playoffs.
