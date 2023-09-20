Gamethread 9/20: Phillies at Braves

How nice would it be to win a series against the best team in baseball? The Phillies have a chance to do that for a rare noon baseball game. Aaron Nola takes the mound for the Phillies in a possible playoff preview. Nola has had a mixed bag against the Braves this season. His first start he allowed 5 runs in 6 innings back in May, but followed it up with a 6 inning 0 run performance the next month (ironically they wound up losing that game as well). Sadly, the outfield defense won’t be at its peak because Schwarber is back in the field and Harper gets the DH spot. Lets pray for some groundballs and strikeouts.

Braves are throwing Bryce Elder at the Phillies, whom he dominated in a 7 innings shutout performance. HOWEVER, Elder has struggled much of the latter half of this season so maybe the Phillies take advantage of that.