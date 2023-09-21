Rise and Phight: 9/21/2023

Well, that was an unexpected treat. Heading into Atlanta, I’d have been happy with winning one game. Winning the series felt almost like asking too much, but the Braves haven’t been playing all that well lately. It was possible to think maybe the Phillies were catching them at the right time.
They did.
It should help propel them at home against a Mets team that has become frisky all of a sudden.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Kyle Schwarber’s home run against Michael Tonkin the other night got us thinking: where does he rank in the pantheon of Phillies sluggers?
- Johan Rojas is fast becoming a story in Philadelphia. Thank you, Nick Castellanos.
- Speaking of Castellanos, his inning ending double play was the result of listening to the voices in his head.
MLB news:
- Each team this year had some success and some failures. Here’s one of each for each of the 30 teams in the league.
- The qualifying offer will climb above $20 million this offseason, a record in the time it’s been in effect.
- Corbin Carroll is the first rookie to have 25 home runs and 50 steals in a season. Dude is a phenomenon.
