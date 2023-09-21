Rise and Phight: 9/21/2023

Well, that was an unexpected treat. Heading into Atlanta, I’d have been happy with winning one game. Winning the series felt almost like asking too much, but the Braves haven’t been playing all that well lately. It was possible to think maybe the Phillies were catching them at the right time.

They did.

It should help propel them at home against a Mets team that has become frisky all of a sudden.

