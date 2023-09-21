 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 9/21/2023

Let’s get this thing started up

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Well, that was an unexpected treat. Heading into Atlanta, I’d have been happy with winning one game. Winning the series felt almost like asking too much, but the Braves haven’t been playing all that well lately. It was possible to think maybe the Phillies were catching them at the right time.

They did.

It should help propel them at home against a Mets team that has become frisky all of a sudden.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...