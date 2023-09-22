Rise and Phight: 9/22/2023

When was the last time Craig Kimbrel had a clean inning? That was a questions asked in our Slack. My answer was with the Braves. One of our other writers said Little League. Both are likely accurate.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The Nick Castellanos catch from Wednesday afternoon was the one that broke John Kruk, but was statistically correct.
- The team named their minor league players of the year yesterday, handing the awards to Johan Rojas and Orion Kerkering.
- Speaking of Castellanos, he’s a himbo and he’s ours.
- Had Scott Rolen remained with the Phillies, how might things have turned out? An interesting guessing game.
MLB news:
- J.C. Mejia has been suspended 162 games for testing positive for the same steroid he got busted for last time.
- Now the Brewers are looking for a little help in bettering their ballpark area. Cool.
- The Tigers have a new general manager. I used to be able to name most general mangers. Now, I know most POBOs over the GMs.
