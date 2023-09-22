 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread 9/22: Mets at Phillies

Another AppleTV+ special

By The Smarty Jones
New York Mets v Philadelphia Phillies
Can Nick Castellanos lead the Phillies to another win over the Mets?
Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

After holding off the Mets on Thursday night, the Phillies attempt to further decrease their magic number as they host their division rival from New York for the second game on the series.

Here’s the Phillies’ lineup that will face Mets right-hander Tylor Megill:

Taijuan Walker gets the ball for the Phillies as he faces his former team:

For the second straight Friday, the action will be exclusively on AppleTV+. If you don’t have a subscription, you can sign up for a two-month trial:

Discuss away.

