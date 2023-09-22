Gamethread 9/22: Mets at Phillies

After holding off the Mets on Thursday night, the Phillies attempt to further decrease their magic number as they host their division rival from New York for the second game on the series.

Here’s the Phillies’ lineup that will face Mets right-hander Tylor Megill:

Taijuan Walker gets the ball for the Phillies as he faces his former team:

For the second straight Friday, the action will be exclusively on AppleTV+. If you don’t have a subscription, you can sign up for a two-month trial:

Watch tonight's Friday Night Baseball matchup with a 2 month free trial of Apple TV+. Redeem now: https://t.co/HQ5I6qZg1I pic.twitter.com/TEUfZQ7ciw — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 22, 2023

Discuss away.