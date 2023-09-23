 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 9/23/2023

Will there be baseball today?

By Ethan Witte
MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

What is the likelihood that this game gets played today, or that the game tomorrow gets played? Maybe they don’t get played at all if the Phillies clinch the top wild card spot. That would actually be ideal.

