Rise and Phight: 9/23/2023

What is the likelihood that this game gets played today, or that the game tomorrow gets played? Maybe they don’t get played at all if the Phillies clinch the top wild card spot. That would actually be ideal.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- If it feels like Jose Alvarado is starting to get that fire back, you’re not alone. Even his mother would agree with you.
- For the Phillies, a priority to be more athletic at the positions in the middle of the field have helped the team tremendously.
- Orion Kerkering was called up to help the bullpen in these final days. An audition for 2024?
MLB news:
- Sean Doolittle retired. For a guy that made a difference on the field, he’s also had a tremendous influence off of it as well.
- The Rays are calling in reinforcements in the form of their top prospect they stole from Cleveland.
- Ronald Acuna is really, really good. Did the new rules help him achieve this feat? Honestly, who really cares?
