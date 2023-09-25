 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 9/25/2023

A well deserved day off

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

What a series. Sure there is no game today (most of us are focusing our attention on Tampa Bay this evening anyway), but it’s nice to have a day off after that kind of series. I believe the broadcast last night used the word “meandering” when describing the Phillies in September, a term I find quite appropriate. They haven’t really dazzled anyone, but things have been clicking in place lately. No, they aren’t peaking too early. They’re just getting on their roll now.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...