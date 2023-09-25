Rise and Phight: 9/25/2023

What a series. Sure there is no game today (most of us are focusing our attention on Tampa Bay this evening anyway), but it’s nice to have a day off after that kind of series. I believe the broadcast last night used the word “meandering” when describing the Phillies in September, a term I find quite appropriate. They haven’t really dazzled anyone, but things have been clicking in place lately. No, they aren’t peaking too early. They’re just getting on their roll now.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- There is a lot of information here, but one nugget that stuck out was that Sam Fuld is a candidate for Boston president of baseball operations.
- His electric debut was but an audition as part of the ten day journey Orion Kerkering might take to the playoffs.
- Guess what’s back? If you guessed Jose Alvarado, you’d guess what hitters in the postseason should be wary.
- A really good story about how much of an influence Roy Halladay had on Kyle Kendrick in his post playing career.
