Rise and Phight: 9/26/2023

All they need is one more.
With the Diamondbacks losing yesterday to the Yankees, the magic number for the Phillies to not only clinch a playoff spot is at one, but the number to get the top wild card spot is at one.
It’s the Pirates, man. Just do the damn thing.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Orion Kerkering was the talk of yesterday for the Phillies, but it was his dad who also grabbed some attention.
- The playoffs are ever closer and the team is in a solid position: their pitching is relatively healthy and good.
- It took quite a while, but the strength of Bryce Harper that many thought had gone away is now back with a vengeance.
MLB news:
- If you harbor dreams of trading for Mike Trout, know that he does not share those feelings.
- In case you needed a reminder, here is a refresher about all the playoff clinchers and magic numbers and whatever it is you need.
- Remember all that spending little ol’ San Diego did to put a winner on the field, angering their owner friends? Well, that was fun while it lasted.
Loading comments...