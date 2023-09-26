 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 9/26/2023

One more...

By Ethan Witte
All they need is one more.

With the Diamondbacks losing yesterday to the Yankees, the magic number for the Phillies to not only clinch a playoff spot is at one, but the number to get the top wild card spot is at one.

It’s the Pirates, man. Just do the damn thing.

On to the links.

