Rise and Phight: 9/27/2023

They’re in and they’re spectacular. Clinchers of a postseason spot, owners of the top wild card seed, there is nothing to do but make sure everyone is available next Tuesday.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Even with the rehab going well, Rhys Hoskins remains a longshot to make the postseason roster at any point.
- Bryson Stott visited Bobby Dickerson this offseason. It has helped turn him into a Gold Glove-worthy second baseman.
- Orion Kerkering got lots of love on this here site, but he also got some love over at Fangraphs.
MLB news:
- MLB is a little sadder today with the passing of Brooks Robinson. A legend in Baltimore, he’s the only player who could have an argument as a better third baseman than Mike Schmidt.
- The Braves went over 300 home runs yesterday. Their playoffs are going to be fascinating to watch.
- Looks like Terry Francona is managing his final games. He’s one of the game’s characters and will be missed.
