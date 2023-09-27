 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Phillies clinch top WC seed, will host NL Wild Card series

Rise and Phight: 9/27/2023

They’re in

By Ethan Witte
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

They’re in and they’re spectacular. Clinchers of a postseason spot, owners of the top wild card seed, there is nothing to do but make sure everyone is available next Tuesday.

On to the links.

