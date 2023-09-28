Rise and Phight: 9/28/2023

The bottom of the Wild Card standings are getting a little hectic. In the National League, the Marlins and Cubs are tied (though the Marlins hold the tiebreaker) while in the American League, the Astros went back to having a 1 1⁄2 game lead over the Mariners. The final days should be exciting.
Phillies news:
- Two of the more important pieces in the bullpen pitched very well last night. It will be fascinating who Thomson uses more of.
- Speaking of the potential roster, here is a primer about who is likely to be on the team next week.
- Whether you wanted to admit it or not, you kind of knew who the first two starters were going to be for the Wild Card round.
MLB news:
- This is really, really good about the sad sounds of announcers broadcasting walk off home runs.
- Rob Manfred spoke about broadcasts, some good (bye bye local blackouts!), some really bad (broadcasts devoted solely to gambling).
- Here are grades for all 30 teams for the 2023 season.
