 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Phillies clinch top WC seed, will host NL Wild Card series

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 9/28/2023

The hangover game was pretty good

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The bottom of the Wild Card standings are getting a little hectic. In the National League, the Marlins and Cubs are tied (though the Marlins hold the tiebreaker) while in the American League, the Astros went back to having a 1 12 game lead over the Mariners. The final days should be exciting.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...