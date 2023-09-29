 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Phillies clinch top WC seed, will host NL Wild Card series

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 9/29/2023

The final weekend of the season is here

By Ethan Witte
/ new
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

This weekend in New York, what is it that you are looking for from the Phillies? Is it just for the team to remain healthy? Want to see Bryce Harper continue his hot hitting?

For me, I’m interested in what Rob Thomson does with the bullpen. When it comes to high leverage situations, who is he calling on? Jose Alvarado is the likely ninth inning guy during the playoffs, but in those sixth, seventh and eighth innings, who is coming in and when? That’s the thing I’m most interested in seeing

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...