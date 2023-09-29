Rise and Phight: 9/29/2023

This weekend in New York, what is it that you are looking for from the Phillies? Is it just for the team to remain healthy? Want to see Bryce Harper continue his hot hitting?

For me, I’m interested in what Rob Thomson does with the bullpen. When it comes to high leverage situations, who is he calling on? Jose Alvarado is the likely ninth inning guy during the playoffs, but in those sixth, seventh and eighth innings, who is coming in and when? That’s the thing I’m most interested in seeing

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: