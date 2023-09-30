 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Rise and Phight: 9/29/2023

Let’s play two

By Ethan Witte
Pittsburgh Pirates v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The playoffs are starting to crystallize. We know most everyone that is going to be participating, but there is still the idea of who is going where. It would be nice to know who the Phillies are going to play, but watching the wild card contenders tire themselves out has been fun to watch.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

