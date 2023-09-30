Rise and Phight: 9/29/2023

The playoffs are starting to crystallize. We know most everyone that is going to be participating, but there is still the idea of who is going where. It would be nice to know who the Phillies are going to play, but watching the wild card contenders tire themselves out has been fun to watch.
Phillies news:
- You know about the physical traits Orion Kerkering possesses, but who helped him become a mentally tough player?
- Big spenders like the Phillies are missing the playoffs. How can the Phillies avoid the same issue?
MLB news:
- Gabe Kapler was fired as Giants manager. Turns out, it wasn’t just Philadelphia where his schtick wore people out.
- You can take this one of two ways: either MLB fielders are getting really good or official scorers are getting really bad.
- Each playoff team has something they should be worried about as October starts.
