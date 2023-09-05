Rise and Phight: 9/5/2023

Hey, that was fun!
Actually, no it wasn’t. Games like last night are not good for the ol’ ticker, so let’s hope for a much less stressful set of games here.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- J.T. Realmuto hasn’t had the greatest of seasons by his standards, but the last two weeks have been much better.
- We’ve all come to love Bryson Stott in what has become a breakout season for him. However, this person is not a fan of this “breakout”.
- There is a lot going here with these thoughts, including ones about the lineup and Kyle Schwarber.
- It wasn’t the greatest of weekends for Alec Bohm, but the team still believes in him. It’s helped him put aside games like Friday.
MLB news:
- Julio Urias was arrested and subsequently released on a bond for a domestic violence charge. He is currently not with the team.
- Shohei Ohtani’s agent spoke yesterday about his need for surgery, but maybe not Tommy John? I’m very confused.
- Jackson Holliday is ready for his 3rd level of the minors this season, reportedly going to Triple-A.
