Rise and Phight: 9/6/2023

Though frustrating, the Phillies really have a pretty clear path to the first seed in the wild card round. Just win series. So long as they’re winning series, they kind of assure themselves of that top spot. That is assuming, of course, that someone behind them doesn’t go nuclear to overtake them, but with the flaws that each wild card contender has, that seems unlikely.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Imagine the heartbeat skipping when you see “Trea Turner placed on...” and seeing it’s actually good news he’s away from the team.
- Despite what you might think, the Phillies really can have a winning September this month.
- Bryson Stott has put a lot of work into his swing lately, work that paid off on Monday night with a four hit performance.
MLB news:
- Even though Shohei Ohtani’s agent spoke to the press, there still aren’t a whole lot of answers to be had.
- Anthony Rizzo is done for the year, recovering still from a concussion that the Yankees never knew he had.
- Carlos Carrasco dropped a dumbbell on his finger, breaking it and likely ending his season in New York.
Loading comments...