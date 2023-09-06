 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 9/6/2023

Did you hit into a double play today?

By Ethan Witte
Though frustrating, the Phillies really have a pretty clear path to the first seed in the wild card round. Just win series. So long as they’re winning series, they kind of assure themselves of that top spot. That is assuming, of course, that someone behind them doesn’t go nuclear to overtake them, but with the flaws that each wild card contender has, that seems unlikely.

