Rise and Phight: 9/7/2023

A needed off day after a trying road trip. It didn’t have to be as the team made it difficult on themselves in Milwaukee, but they head home having split the six games away from Philadelphia, the bare minimum they could do.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Bryce Harper wanted nothing to do with an off day, thank you, and broke his hitting drought as a result.
- Rhys Hoskins wants to be on the field so badly, but he’s amazed at what the Phillies have done without him.
MLB news:
- The Diamondbacks are looking to inject a little youth and excitement into their playoff chase, calling up Jordan Lawlar for the final few weeks.
- Julio Urias has been placed on administrative leave by MLB.
- Shota Imanaga will be posted by his Japanese team for MLB teams to bid on this offseason, a year after he started the WBC final.
- It is possible that the oft-rumored Mets move to make David Stearns their president of baseball operations could be moving closer to reality.
