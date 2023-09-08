 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 9/8/2023

They’re gonna miss Sandy and Soler. That’s a good thing

By Ethan Witte
Miami is coming into town today and it looks like the Phillies are catching a break. Sandy Alcantara and Jorge Soler might be done for the season, so they’ll miss them both. Alcantara has been a thorn in the team’s side for a while now and it feels like Soler has hit at least 88 home runs against the Phillies this season.

It’s kind of a big deal.

On to the links.

