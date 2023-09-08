Rise and Phight: 9/8/2023

Miami is coming into town today and it looks like the Phillies are catching a break. Sandy Alcantara and Jorge Soler might be done for the season, so they’ll miss them both. Alcantara has been a thorn in the team’s side for a while now and it feels like Soler has hit at least 88 home runs against the Phillies this season.
It’s kind of a big deal.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- We already knew it, but the outside world sometimes needs reminding that hey, Trea Turner is still good at playing baseball.
- As the team continues their playoff push, Zack Wheeler is keeping on being the Ace that they need him to be.
- Seranthony Dominguez has started simply attacking hitters these days. It’s about time.
Loading comments...