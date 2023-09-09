Rise and Phight: 9/9/2023

That loss last night is one that the team should brush off relatively easily. It’s not often that you’ll see Jacob Stallings go deep against anyone, so the fact that he did it is more fluke than portend of doom. A few positives was the solid outings by Andrew Bellatti and Gregory Soto and the continued torrid stretch from Trea Turner.
Should the team have stuck with Cristopher Sanchez a bit longer? That’s the big question in the game, but over the long haul, it’s the right move. They’ll be fine tonight.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Zack Wheeler still thinks about Game 6 of the World Series a lot, even these days. It should only help him in 2023.
- Kyle Schwarber is the team’s 2023 Roberto Clemente award nominee. Good on you, Kyle.
- Let’s all get locked in on the teams chasing the Phillies in the wild card madness!
MLB news:
- The whole Stephen Strasburg retirement saga with the Nationals has started to get quite strange.
- An interesting exercise here as Kiley McDaniel ranks the cores of each team in baseball.
- Is German Marquez even that good enough to pay to rehab next season, just so the Rockies can retain him in 2025?
- There is video of the Julio Urias incident, which should just about wrap up any chance of his playing in MLB again.
