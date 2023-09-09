Rise and Phight: 9/9/2023

That loss last night is one that the team should brush off relatively easily. It’s not often that you’ll see Jacob Stallings go deep against anyone, so the fact that he did it is more fluke than portend of doom. A few positives was the solid outings by Andrew Bellatti and Gregory Soto and the continued torrid stretch from Trea Turner.

Should the team have stuck with Cristopher Sanchez a bit longer? That’s the big question in the game, but over the long haul, it’s the right move. They’ll be fine tonight.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: