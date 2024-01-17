Rise and Phight: 1/17/2024

We’re starting to see some more prospect lists come out and folks, it’s not looking good for the Phillies’ system in the eyes of the national prognosticators.

MLB Pipeline put out their list of their top 10 right handed pitchers and the team does have two names there (Painter, Abel), but when Baseball Prospectus released their top 101 names yesterday, outside of Painter, there is nary a Phillie to be found. Sure, Aidan Miller looks to be the best bet to move up lists this season, but the fact that an injured arm is the only one that particular set of people like from the Phillies’ system is a bit worrying. I happen to have a philosophy about minor league systems that makes this lack of representation a bit less concerning, but I might be in the minority with it.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: