Rise and Phight: 1/18/2024

Friends, I have never claimed to be an all knowing person when it comes to the Phillies. I hope I have provided for you ample evidence that I “know my stuff” and that, even if we disagree with each other, there is a mutual respect for what I do know.
However, I hope I never stoop as low as this “article” that proposes several trade ideas for the Phillies, one of which isn’t horrible and one that is clearly evidence that someone was dropped on their head recently. I hate to link to it really, but it does deserve your look and accompanying scorn.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Remember the days when the Phillies’ analytics department was a plant? Not really, but now they’re being run by an executive that is trying to make the team a leader in the industry.
- Fear not, Phillies fans. They are not done building for 2024.
- Guess who wants the team to sign Zack Wheeler to an extension? You, me and Aaron Nola!
MLB news:
- The Blue Jays got the international pitcher they have been after all offseason. No, not that one.
- It looks like Amazon is going to ride to the rescue of Diamond Sports after all if you believe circulating reports.
- The Athletics are going to get revenue sharing money again thanks to MLB and the union approving it.
