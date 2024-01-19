Rise and Phight: 1/19/2024

Might there actually be some signing rumors swirling about in Philadelphia? A couple of people have mentioned Robert Stephenson as a name to watch, but we’ll have to keep an eye on that.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Orion Kerkering was very good last year across all the majors, then faltered a bit in the majors. He’s ready for whatever 2024 brings his way.
- Might the Phillies be shopping a bit at the upper end of the reliever market? Sources say yes.
MLB news:
- The Astros are looking to make a move to add the best reliever left on the market, sniffing around Josh Hader.
- Oakland is starting to tour other cities in preparation for having to relocate a few years before their Las Vegas stadium is complete.
- Christopher Morel has been a name bandied about in trade talks, but that likely isn’t happening this offseason.
