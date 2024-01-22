Rise and Phight: 1/22/2024

The relief pitcher market is the one where most of us expect the Phillies to make another addition given the smoke that has surrounded it of late. We’ve seen it reported that the team was in on Jordan Hicks before he decided to start again, rumors were swirling about the possibility of adding Robert Stephenson and at least some people were trying to link the team to Josh Hader.
Makes you wonder if a certain someone is in the cards for the team...
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Though he likely already has a spot sewn up, Orion Kerkering is fighting to keep that spot for Opening Day.
- So long as they continue to stay healthy, the Phillies’ rotation will be the way they continue to win.
MLB news:
- The details that are surrounding the Wander Franco case are probably worse than you originally thought.
- Josh Hader is heading down to Houston, a team that opened their wallets to the tune of $96 million for the closer.
- Robert Stephenson wasn’t going to let Hader steal all the thunder this weekend, agreeing to a three year deal with Anaheim.
- The new Amazon deal has implications not just for MLB, but also for two other major American sports as well.
- The White Sox added a pitcher to their rotation (it ain’t that exciting).
- Pittsburgh owner Bob Nutting is looking forward to his team taking a step forward this year. He should start by spending some actual money.
