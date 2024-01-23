Rise and Phight: 1/23/2024

The Hall of Fame announces its voting results today and it looks like there might be two players headed in if you base it off of the Hall tracker online.

We've made it to ballot #200 with this one from Phil Rogers. Beltré and Mauer join his four holdovers with no adds or drops for returning candidates.



At 200 ballots:

Beltré 99.0%

Mauer 83.5%

Helton 82.0%

Wagner 78.0%

Sheffield 75.0%



In the Tracker: https://t.co/RUHpeYKr8N pic.twitter.com/7RB0MOgGBX — Ryan Thibodaux (@NotMrTibbs) January 22, 2024

Adrian Beltre and Joe Mauer are almost certain to be in, but Todd Helton, Billy Wagner and Gary Sheffield might be on the outside looking in. People who don’t give their ballots out in public tend to be small Hall voters, so these close numbers will probably drop.

Nice to see Chase Utley get up near 40% in his first year on the ballot. He should be in soon.

On to the links.

