Rise and Phight: 1/23/2024

The Hall of Fame announces its voting results today and it looks like there might be two players headed in if you base it off of the Hall tracker online.
We've made it to ballot #200 with this one from Phil Rogers. Beltré and Mauer join his four holdovers with no adds or drops for returning candidates.— Ryan Thibodaux (@NotMrTibbs) January 22, 2024
At 200 ballots:
Beltré 99.0%
Mauer 83.5%
Helton 82.0%
Wagner 78.0%
Sheffield 75.0%
In the Tracker: https://t.co/RUHpeYKr8N pic.twitter.com/7RB0MOgGBX
Adrian Beltre and Joe Mauer are almost certain to be in, but Todd Helton, Billy Wagner and Gary Sheffield might be on the outside looking in. People who don’t give their ballots out in public tend to be small Hall voters, so these close numbers will probably drop.
Nice to see Chase Utley get up near 40% in his first year on the ballot. He should be in soon.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Sad news from the former Phillies front. Ryne Sandberg announced he has metastatic prostate cancer.
- You know, it’s never too early to start thinking about fantasy baseball. Here are the sleepers and busts for 2024 for the Phillies.
MLB news:
- Everyone’s talking about the free agent freeze happening right now, so here are four theories why it may be happening.
-
The Pirates gave Aroldis Chapman $10.5 million
to be an attractive trade pieceto pitch out of their bullpen in 2024.
- The Orioles made a trade to bring someone into the organization, but caution: it’s not a pitcher.
- Collin McHugh called it a career, retiring from the game this weekend.
