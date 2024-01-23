 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 1/23/2024

It’s Hall of Fame day

By Ethan Witte
Philadelphia Phillies v. New York Yankees Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Hall of Fame announces its voting results today and it looks like there might be two players headed in if you base it off of the Hall tracker online.

Adrian Beltre and Joe Mauer are almost certain to be in, but Todd Helton, Billy Wagner and Gary Sheffield might be on the outside looking in. People who don’t give their ballots out in public tend to be small Hall voters, so these close numbers will probably drop.

Nice to see Chase Utley get up near 40% in his first year on the ballot. He should be in soon.

On to the links.

