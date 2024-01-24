 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 1/24/2024

The Hall made the call to enthrall

By Ethan Witte
No Phillies were elected to the Hall yesterday, Billy Wagner missing by a whisker while Chase Utley and Jimmy Rollins fell further behind once all ballots were accounted for.

Not really much of a surprise the latter two didn’t make it, but Billy Wagner should be in Cooperstown. He and Gary Sheffield were robbed this year.

