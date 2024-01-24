Rise and Phight: 1/24/2024

No Phillies were elected to the Hall yesterday, Billy Wagner missing by a whisker while Chase Utley and Jimmy Rollins fell further behind once all ballots were accounted for.
Not really much of a surprise the latter two didn’t make it, but Billy Wagner should be in Cooperstown. He and Gary Sheffield were robbed this year.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Some of the newer prospects that have recently joined the system are learning different ways to improve.
- Matt Winkelman continued his list of top Phillies prospects, this time going with those that are considered depth and those that are going to populate Clearwater this year.
- He also pointed out those that are on the cusp of the top group, then finished his series with his top six prospects in the system.
MLB news:
- Congratulations to the newest members of Cooperstown: Adrian Beltre, Joe Mauer and Todd Helton.
- Want to know why the free agent market is still moving slowly? It’s because pitchers like James Paxton are getting $12 million.
- Joey Gallo goes to Washington, a $5 million contract dangled in front of him.
Loading comments...