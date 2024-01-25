Rise and Phight: 1/25/2024

Yes, our friend Rhys Hoskins is now gone, on to Milwaukee on a surprisingly good deal for him. Hoskins was a polarizing player for many, mainly due to the dry spells that he was prone to, but he was actually quite good while here.
Of course, you’re looking for the top moments of his career, so I’ll just point you in the right direction by linking to this piece from Phillies Nation.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The Hoskins’ work in the community will not be forgotten any time soon. They did so much here.
- It’s possible that the series between the Athletics and the Phillies will include some throwback uniforms.
MLB news:
- Matt Moore is headed back to Anaheim, signing a one-year deal with a slight pay bump from last year.
- The Pirates already grabbed one obvious trade candidate of late, and now it looks like they’re on to another one.
- Joey Votto might not be coming back to Cincinnati, but it sounds like Anaheim might be interested.
