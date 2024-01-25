 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 1/25/2024

Farewell, Prince Rhys

By Ethan Witte
Yes, our friend Rhys Hoskins is now gone, on to Milwaukee on a surprisingly good deal for him. Hoskins was a polarizing player for many, mainly due to the dry spells that he was prone to, but he was actually quite good while here.

Of course, you’re looking for the top moments of his career, so I’ll just point you in the right direction by linking to this piece from Phillies Nation.

On to the links.

