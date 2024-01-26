Rise and Phight: 1/26/2024

Have you gotten your tickets for the Phillies this year?
Single game tickets went on sale yesterday for the team and, while it may not be the same as last year, there will be demand for them. Opening Day always goes quickly, so better get them fast.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Over at Billy Penn, John Stolnis takes a look at some of the options the team has to fill in for Craig Kimbrel.
- Slow starts to the season? That’s the real Philly Special, or should I say, PHILLIE Special?!? Eh? Eh?
MLB news:
- Jeff Passan takes a look at why there is almost $1 billion not spent this offseason and why it’s not new.
- If Domingo German decides to the return to MLB this season, there are offers out there for him to take.
- Looking forward to the 2025 Hall of Fame ballot, there is at least one lock (maybe two) and several intriguing options.
Loading comments...